Dharani: Telangana provides secondary internet broadband connectivity to MRO offices

HYDERABAD

08 October 2020 13:43 IST

With the stage being set for the launch of the Dharani, the integrated Land Record Management System portal soon, the State Government is taking adequate care to avoid any breakdown in connectivity and ensure interruption free online transactions.

The government has decided to opt for secondary connection of internet broadband in all the 590 mandal offices spread across the State and directions have been issued accordingly to the district collectors. The mandal offices are presently connected using the 12 mbps connectivity through the State Wide Area Network.

The SWAN connectivity provided through BSNL would be the backbone for the Dharani project and it is available on 24X7 basis. However, it has been decided to have a secondary connection from any local service provider in the respective mandal offices to avoid downtime/failure in connectivity while using Dharani applications.

The decision was taken by the IT department and instructions to this effect had been circulated to the electronic service delivery wing of the department. The department subsequently addressed communication to all the district collectors asking them to ensure secondary connection wherever it is not available.

The SWAN is currently being operated by Akshara Enterprises Ltd which was the operator looking after the maintenance and operations of the network. Exclusive manpower had already been deployed at the respective district collectors and MRO offices to look after the connectivity related issues and the operator would support the smooth integration of SWAN and the local broadband connectivity.

The IT department said, in its communication, that it would reimburse the respective connectivity charges upto ₹2,000 per connection per month or actuals whichever was less. The reimbursement would be made on submission of bills on quarterly basis.