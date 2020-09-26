Dharani portal to be launched on Dasara

Registration of land or any other revenue related issues will not be addressed before Vijayadasami: KCR

Dharani, an online portal which is a single platform for accessing all records related to lands in the State, will be launched on Vijayadasami day. The launch of the portal, developed by National Informatics Centre, will also mark resumption of land registrations which were suspended in the State since September 7.

This was decided by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday . He will himself click the button on the auspicious day, a release of CMO said. It added that Mr. Rao asked senior officials to complete all arrangements for the launch before Vijayadasami. The necessary software, hardware and bandwidth should be put in place by then. He said the government will train the Tahsildars, Deputy Tahsildars and sub-registrars in their functions and updating records on Dharani. Demonstrations about the functioning of the portal will be given to them. He sought the appointment of one computer operator to assist officers in every mandal and sub-registrar office.

The registration fee survey number wise will be fixed well before the launch of the portal. Training and licences will be issued to document writers at Tahsildar and sub-registrar offices. Data pertaining to all types of properties should be uploaded in the portal before Vijayadasami, Mr. Rao told the officers.

The changes thereafter will be carried out as and when they arise. Mr. Rao warned that either registration of land or any other revenue related issues will not be addressed before Vijayadasami.