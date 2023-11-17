Dharani portal is biggest scam of BRS govt.: BJP

November 17, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Dharani revenue portal is the biggest scam of the BRS government, even bigger than the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, where small and marginal farmers have lost their lands with no scope for redressal of their grievances, charged senior BJP leader, former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Javadekar on Friday.

“This government has robbed people’s lands and it has to pay a price. It is a serious crime tampering with the land records and every citizen had faced problems with the portal. It is going to be one of the main issues in the manifesto which will be released tomorrow by Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” he told a press conference.

Flanked by TS BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other leaders, he pointed out that there were village records earlier that are not available now as the government had snatched away the rights. Gram Sabhas used to be held to ratify any transactions and verify the ground-level data but it is not happening now with the village level officers shifted to other departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agriculture and non-agriculture lands have been combined while the columns for pattedar and those in possession of land have been removed, he said.

He alleged that two prominent firms had earlier won the contract for developing software as per the State’s requirements but had quit for varied reasons and the third firm which has done work is an “unknown entity” and there is a need to check the shareholders to check its antecedents.

Due to the portal, lot of changes have been made in the lands belonging to the temples, and evacuee properties, ED seized lands, lakes, paigah, industrial lands and blue book lands, bhoodan lands, are being altered, he charged. He further alleged that government data has been stolen by allowing the firm to mine the official information along with the land with lakhs of notional registrations done.

Dharani complaints

“There is no one to listen to farmers’ woes. We will investigate this big scam and punish the perpetrators once we come to power. We are also seeking information from the affected people and they can contact us by mail or whatsapp,” said the BJP leader. Mails can be sent to dharanicomplaints.bjp@gmail.com. whatsapp nos - 9391936262, 7330861919/9281113031.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said there was no need to take the Congress manifesto seriously as it is known to forget what it promised. “They just want to get votes. The party’s fresh guarantees have no value because of what has happened in Karnataka where the ministers themselves have thrown up their hands in helplessness,” he said.

Telangana State was formed after sustained agitations by the people and pressure mounted in Parliament by the BJP MPs led by former Union Minister Sushma Swaraj and not because of the Congress government. The Congress Party is solely responsible for the deaths of 1,200 youth during the agitation as P. Chidambaram as Union Home Minister went back on his word, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.