Dharani panel in favour of a comprehensive new legislation on land issues

The committee constituted by Telangana Government to study the functioning of Dharani portal, exclusive online system for land transactions, is said to be in favour of enacting a comprehensive legislation governing land related issues. The committee headed by senior Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy is of the view that the Government should bring all the land related legislations of the Revenue department under one umbrella so as to ensure their effective implementation. The panel is found to be of the view that the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books Act, 2020, popularly known as Record of Rights (RoR) Act has several inadequacies except for maintaining that the record of rights in all lands in every village of the State should be prepared and maintained digitally in a centralised storage, Dharani.

The previous Government however did not frame rules for the new Record of Rights Act during its more than three-year tenure after passing the legislation. The new RoR Act, which replaced the 1971 Act, does not have provision for appeal to the landowners in case of disputes or wrong entries into pattadar passbooks. “This is a deliberate attempt to deny landowners their right to appeal,” a committee member told The Hindu.

The committee had therefore held discussions with the stakeholders at the field level and spoke to officials of the departments concerned before briefing the Revenue Minister Pongulaeti Srinivas Reddy about the progress of its work. In the process, it has studied the RoR Acts in implementation in 10 different States and has come to a conclusion that a comprehensive new legislation will be the solution to the problems created since the launch of Dharani portal.

The problems because of the new Act were so acute that farmers were forced to rush to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) office for even small issues which could be resolved at the level of Tahsildar or at best the district collector. “After close examination of the developments, we came to a conclusion that a new legislation replacing the one passed by the previous Government will provide a lasting solution,” he said.

The panel comprising former chief commissioner of land administration Raymond Peter, NALSAR faculty and land laws expert M. Sunil Kumar and retired special grade deputy collector B. Madhusudan and CCLA Navin Mittal as it member convenor is gearing up to submit its final report with recommendations aimed at improving the revenue administration to the Government.

The panel is waiting for an appointment with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to brief him about the work done and the conclusions arrived at after the elaborate exercise. “We will fine tune our recommendations once the appointment with the Chief Minister is fixed,” another member said.

