Dharani operators served show-cause notice

09 October 2020 01:09 IST

Addl. Collector (Local Bodies) Rahul Sharma directed Nalgonda municipal authority to serve show-cause notices on three operators of Dharani portal, and temporarily remove an outsourced operator, for remaining absent at work.

Mr. Sharma along with other officials was on a random inspection visit on Thursday to take stock of property details updation in the portal, when the four operators were found absent, and without prior approval.

‘Temporary removal’

Three of the regular employees, in-charges for municipal wards 1, 25 and 40, were served show-cause orders and the private operator, handling details of ward 13, was temporarily removed from service.

