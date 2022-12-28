Dharani is the root cause of rising crime over land disputes: Congress

December 28, 2022 07:54 am | Updated 07:54 am IST - HYDERABAD

The root cause of rising crime, including murders and suicides in the State, was due to the faulty Dharani portal and the enormous land issues created by it, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

At a press conference here, he said Telangana has never seen such criminal activities related to land disputes in the past. After the Dharani portal was introduced in the name of rectification of land disputes and records, there is a spurt in crime related to land disputes. The Congress party studied the entire issue and submitted memorandums to the Chief Secretary under the leadership of TPCC chief Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka but nothing moved, he said.

Mr. Goud said the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were one and the same and they in connivance with each other are creating hype over non-issues to divert the fight of the Congress party against the government, its failures, and corruption. “We have been expressing the same and the political developments also point in that direction,” he said.

The Congress leader said the Kaleshwaram project is a failure and even the government is unable to convince over its viability. The government has to spend ₹ 40,000 per acre only for power bills as per the estimates of the officials and it will not serve any purpose than putting a huge burden on the State.

Replying to a question, he said there should be a proper inquiry into both the liquor case of the New Delhi government and also the MLAs poaching issue, but there seem to be efforts to suppress the investigation. He said there was no need for Congress strategist Sunil Kanugolu to be on the run as is being claimed by some. It was the police who raided the Congress war room and stole the information and party strategies.