Dharani has been game changer: CS

It brought radical changes in land administration system, says Somesh Kumar

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar has described the Dharani, one of its kind integrated land transactions portal, as a game changer as can be seen from the radical changes it brought in the land administration system in the State.

The Chief Secretary said Dharani was a major initiative taken by the government after the State formation and the portal had witnessed 5.14 crore hits and over 10 lakh transactions in the first year of its operations. Dharani was launched by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on October 29 last year.

Mr. Somesh Kumar released a booklet on Dharani marking its successful completion of one year. He recalled the challenges and hurdles faced in the initial stages of the launch. In spite of efforts of certain vested to pull down the system, Dharani had the ability to adapt itself to meet the ever increasing requirements of various stakeholders. Different modules had also been added to the system to redress various kinds of grievances.

He said there had been an exponential growth in the land values in the State and thanks to innovative system like Dharani, interests of the landowners had been safeguarded. It had been ensured that changes were not possible without biometric authentication. The successful launch and implementation of the portal was possible as the government took up land records updation programme preceding its launch to purify and update land records.

The Chief Secretary complimented the officials and staff for the work done and asserted that grievances that were yet to be addressed would come down in a couple of months. Senior officials who were involved in the effective implementation of Dharani since its inception shared their experiences in handling the portal.