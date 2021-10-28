Dharani completes one year

Dharani portal, the first of its kind one-stop solution for land-related issues introduced by the Telangana Government, has completed registration of over one million (10,00,973) properties since its launch on this day last year.

Over 10.45 lakh slots were booked for sale transactions in excess of 5.02 lakh. The government was able to resolve 5.17 lakh disputes through the portal which saw registration of 1.58 lakh gift deeds and issuance of succession rights to 72,085 beneficiaries/. The portal completed the first year of its operations on Thursday.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao launched the portal on October 29 last year. The portal which faced some initial technical glitches received 5.17 crore hits as also 1.73 lakh complaints related to land ownership issues since then. More than 2.07 lakh mutations are pending as on date and 51,794 applications were kept in the prohibited list while 24,618 cases are pending due to court litigations and other issues.

The Chief Minister launched the portal to ensure safe, hassle free land transactions in a transparent manner. One of the main objectives of the portal is to eliminate discretionary powers of the officials at different levels. The prime objective of the portal to ensure that registrations are not confined to the offices of the sub-registrars has been achieved as land transactions are now allowed in all the 574 mandal offices against the 141 offices of sub-registrars that were functioning in the past.

Dharani, according to senior officials, has set new standards in land administration and the number of transactions speaks for the success of the portal. In addition to the completed transactions, officials concerned could bring 1.8 lakh acrea of land for which pattas were not issued under the purview of the portal.

The portal, officials said, had been designed in such a manner that its operations could be scaled up based on the emerging needs. Different modules had been incorporated into the portal after consultations with stakeholders and special modules had been introduced to redress the complaints raised on land transactions.

The Chief Minister complimented the officials concerned headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar as well as the district collectors for ensuring the success of the portal. He was happy that the portal had seen to it that people, farmers in particular, were able to utilize its uninterrupted services in a transparent manner.