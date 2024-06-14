GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dharani committee recommends constitution of revenue tribunals for redressal of land-related problems

Panel wants comprehensive revenue act incorporating provisions of important legislations  

Published - June 14, 2024 09:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rajeev M 6028

The committee constituted to study the functioning of the Dharani portal has recommended that the government constitute revenue tribunals to redress land-related grievances.

The committee headed by senior Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy has suggested that the government consider bringing in comprehensive legislation governing land-related issues by incorporating salient provisions of laws being implemented at present. The committee made the suggestions during a meeting with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday. The Minister had decided to conduct a meeting with district collectors on problems relating to Dharani before submitting the final report of the committee to the government.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy asserted that steps would be taken to amend the “lopsided” Record of Rights Act brought in by the previous BRS government thereby strengthening the Dharani portal. “Changes would be effected in such a manner that common man would easily understand the procedures involved in the operation of Dharani portal,” he added.

The changes were suggested by the committee which held discussions with experts and officials of land laws besides studying the RoR Acts under implementation in 18 States. Orders had been issued to rectify the problems related to lands included in Part-B, he said directing the officials concerned to expedite redressal of grievances.

The Minister expressed concern that lakhs of people were adversely affected by the Dharani portal introduced by the previous government. A field visit to Khammam district revealed that at least 200 families in each village of the district were facing problems ever since the inception of Dharani. It was accordingly, decided to revamp the portal as well as make changes in the necessary legislations to solve these problems.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy lamented that the previous BRS government had introduced Dharani without proper study at the ground level resulting in problems for people. The Congress government had therefore accorded priority to redress these grievances. As assured by the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections, steps had been initiated to revamp the revenue administration with particular reference to Dharani and the five-member committee had been constituted to study the functioning of the portal.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / land resources

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.