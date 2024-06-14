Dharani committee recommends constitution of revenue tribunals for redressal of land-related problems

The committee constituted to study the functioning of the Dharani portal has recommended that the government constitute revenue tribunals to redress land-related grievances.

The committee headed by senior Congress leader M. Kodanda Reddy has suggested that the government consider bringing in comprehensive legislation governing land-related issues by incorporating salient provisions of laws being implemented at present. The committee made the suggestions during a meeting with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday. The Minister had decided to conduct a meeting with district collectors on problems relating to Dharani before submitting the final report of the committee to the government.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy asserted that steps would be taken to amend the “lopsided” Record of Rights Act brought in by the previous BRS government thereby strengthening the Dharani portal. “Changes would be effected in such a manner that common man would easily understand the procedures involved in the operation of Dharani portal,” he added.

The changes were suggested by the committee which held discussions with experts and officials of land laws besides studying the RoR Acts under implementation in 18 States. Orders had been issued to rectify the problems related to lands included in Part-B, he said directing the officials concerned to expedite redressal of grievances.

The Minister expressed concern that lakhs of people were adversely affected by the Dharani portal introduced by the previous government. A field visit to Khammam district revealed that at least 200 families in each village of the district were facing problems ever since the inception of Dharani. It was accordingly, decided to revamp the portal as well as make changes in the necessary legislations to solve these problems.

Mr. Srinivas Reddy lamented that the previous BRS government had introduced Dharani without proper study at the ground level resulting in problems for people. The Congress government had therefore accorded priority to redress these grievances. As assured by the Congress in the run-up to the assembly elections, steps had been initiated to revamp the revenue administration with particular reference to Dharani and the five-member committee had been constituted to study the functioning of the portal.