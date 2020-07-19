Dhamsalapuram RoB to be completed by October-end

The deadline for completion of the much-awaited Road Over Bridge (RoB) under construction at Dhamsalapuram on Khammam-Bonakal main road here has been extended by little over two months.

The RoB was originally expected to be completed by mid-August, sources said. However, the coronavirus pandemic induced labour shortage has caused considerable delay in execution of the works on the RoB in the last two-and-a-half months.

Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao have written letters to the railway authorities recently requesting early completion of the RoB by August 15.

Responding to their requests, the authorities reportedly apprised them of the minor disruptions caused in execution of the RoB works due to shortage of labour, particularly during the first and second phases of coronavirus lockdown.

The authorities reportedly conveyed to them that the final phase construction of the RoB will be carried out expeditiously to complete the bridge by October end this year, sources added.

The foundation stone for the RoB was laid in June 2017 at an estimated cost of ₹77 crore.

It was sanctioned following long pending demand from the denizens of the town for easing the daily ordeal of traffic chaos at the Dhamsalapuram level crossing on the Kazipet-Vijayawada section, the busiest corridor in terms of high traffic density in the South Central Railway Zone.