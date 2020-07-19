Dhamsalapuram RoB to be completed by October-end

The deadline for completion of the much-awaited Road Over Bridge (RoB) under construction at Dhamsalapuram on Khammam-Bonakal main road here has been extended by little over two months.
The RoB was originally expected to be completed by mid-August, sources said. However, the coronavirus pandemic induced labour shortage has caused considerable delay in execution of the works on the RoB in the last two-and-a-half months.
Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao have written letters to the railway authorities recently requesting early completion of the RoB by August 15.
Responding to their requests, the authorities reportedly apprised them of the minor disruptions caused in execution of the RoB works due to shortage of labour, particularly during the first and second phases of coronavirus lockdown.
The authorities reportedly conveyed to them that the final phase construction of the RoB will be carried out expeditiously to complete the bridge by October end this year, sources added.
The foundation stone for the RoB was laid in June 2017 at an estimated cost of ₹77 crore.
It was sanctioned following long pending demand from the denizens of the town for easing the daily ordeal of traffic chaos at the Dhamsalapuram level crossing on the Kazipet-Vijayawada section, the busiest corridor in terms of high traffic density in the South Central Railway Zone.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath