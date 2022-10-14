Dhamma Diksha Divas celebrated at Buddhavanam

ADVERTISEMENT

Buddha’s Dhamma, Asoka’s propagation and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Dhamma Diksha Divas go a long way in eradicating social inequality and bringing ‘Liberty,Eqality and Fraternity‘, said Gorati Venkanna, popular poet and singer and MLC, who attended as chief guest at the Dhamma Diksha Divas organised at Buddhavanam, a World class Buddhist Heritage Themepark at Nagarjunasagar on Friday. He said that Buddhism was the only solution to eradicate social evils and Buddha’s message assured peace and tranquillity worldwide.

Ven. Buddhadatta, Director Research, Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara, Bengaluru, stressed the need for understanding Buddhism by following Panchaseela and Arya Astana Marga propounded by the Buddha 2,570 years ago.

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam, explained the significance of Dhamma Diksha Divas, initiated by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on this day in 1956 at Dikshabhumi at Nagpur, in which more than six lakh people embraced Buddhism, which gave a fillip to spread the message of the Buddha, considered as a historical event after Asoka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop John Gollapalli spoke on social and religious harmony as the need of the hour and recalled the contribution of the Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for equality.

Santosh I. Raut, Professor in Aesthetics and Philosophy at EFLU, presented the details on Dhamma Diksha taken by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Devaraju Maharaju , popular rationalist and writer, spoke on the historical importance of Asoka Vijayadasami and Dhamma Diksha Diwas highlighting the process of the spread of and revival of Buddhism in India.