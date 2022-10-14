Dhamma Diksha Divas celebrated at Buddhavanam

(Photo available)

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 14, 2022 21:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Buddha’s Dhamma, Asoka’s propagation and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s Dhamma Diksha Divas go a long way in eradicating social inequality and bringing ‘Liberty,Eqality and Fraternity‘, said Gorati Venkanna, popular poet and singer and MLC, who attended as chief guest at the Dhamma Diksha Divas organised at Buddhavanam, a World class Buddhist Heritage Themepark at Nagarjunasagar on Friday. He said that Buddhism was the only solution to eradicate social evils and Buddha’s message assured peace and tranquillity worldwide.

Ven. Buddhadatta, Director Research, Mahabodhi Buddha Vihara, Bengaluru, stressed the need for understanding Buddhism by following Panchaseela and Arya Astana Marga propounded by the Buddha 2,570 years ago.

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Special Officer, Buddhavanam, explained the significance of Dhamma Diksha Divas, initiated by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on this day in 1956 at Dikshabhumi at Nagpur, in which more than six lakh people embraced Buddhism, which gave a fillip to spread the message of the Buddha, considered as a historical event after Asoka.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bishop John Gollapalli spoke on social and religious harmony as the need of the hour and recalled the contribution of the Buddha and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar for equality.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Santosh I. Raut, Professor in Aesthetics and Philosophy at EFLU, presented the details on Dhamma Diksha taken by Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. Devaraju Maharaju , popular rationalist and writer, spoke on the historical importance of Asoka Vijayadasami and Dhamma Diksha Diwas highlighting the process of the spread of and revival of Buddhism in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app