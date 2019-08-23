DHABA (k) anganawadi team wins poshan abhiyaan award

The Dhaba (K) anganwadi in Narnoor Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) in Adilabad received the Poshan Abhiyaan Award 2018-19 for excellence in implementation of the Poshan Abhiyaan programme. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani and Minister of State Debashree Chaudhuri gave away a cheque for ₹ 2.5 lakh as part of the award.

The recepients of the award were anganwadi teacher K. Marubai, helper Jangubai, accredited social health activist Anjanabai — all Adivasis — ANM Sridevi and ICDS supervisor K. Bhagyalami. The team was able to decrease mother and child mortality rate through proper implementation of the programme involving door to door surveys regularly and maintaining records.