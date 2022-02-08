DGP to launch two specialised units to curb drug menace in city

Hyderabad

08 February 2022 20:02 IST

Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing to start functioning today

With an aim to crack down on drug menace in the city, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy will launch two specialised units of Hyderabad police on Wednesday.

“We are taking forward the State government’s decision to crack down on narcotic drugs with all seriousness. Tomorrow we will launch two specialised units – Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Narcotics Investigation Supervision Wing (NISW) – to curb drug menace in the city,” Commissioner of Police C.V. Anand said.

H-NEW will be located in the Commissioner’s office at Basheerbagh under the charge of a DCP rank officer, two Inspectors, four SIs, and 20 constables to start with, and function on the lines of the Task Force in generating intelligence, raid, detection, disruption of organised drug trafficking groups, suppliers, peddlers, consumers and will maintain a database.

“It is being provided with adequate infrastructure, vehicles and funds, and dedicated phone numbers are being offered to the public,” Mr. Anand said.

The investigation of NDPS Act cases are quite complicated and has rigorous procedures. The NISW will be led by an ACP rank officer with an Inspector, an SI and six head constables and constables as team members.

The new teams will support, monitor and assist the local police in arrests, remands, seizure, charge sheets and maintain the trial till conviction, the CP said, adding that they will also train the small units being created in all police stations to deal with such cases.