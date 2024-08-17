ADVERTISEMENT

DGP tells team to focus on streamlining traffic flow

Published - August 17, 2024 11:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

Signal cycle optimisation, strengthening of traffic engineering wing and developing an application to facilitate smooth passage for ambulances through traffic were among the top priorities highlighted by Telangana Director General of Police Jitender during a coordination meeting on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Commissioners of Hyderabad and Cyberabad along with senior traffic officials.

To address the growing traffic challenges, the DGP stressed on three key areas of focus: improving mobility, ensuring road safety and enforcing traffic rules.

The police chief suggested limiting cycle times to a maximum of three minutes at any junction while directing the traffic police to concentrate solely on traffic management during peak hours by deploying all available personnel on the roads.

The official also highlighted the importance of road safety and compliance with the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act provisions and instructed districts to utilise e-Challan funds for procuring traffic equipment through rate contract vendors.

He called for better coordination between traffic police and GHMC to implement corrective measures during the non-monsoon period to mitigate the impact of heavy rains, while asking them to expedite traffic engineering works and junction improvements.

The DGP advocated the effective use of Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS), body-cameras and drones to monitor traffic flow and congestion.

