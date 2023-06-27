DGP reviews preparedness for training new police recruits 

June 27, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Tuesday reviewed the preparedness of police training centres for the upcoming training schedule of new constable recruits.

Speaking to principals of the 28 training colleges in a video conference, he instructed them to make all arrangements including centre infrastructure, training material, and accommodation. Repairs and whitewashing of the buildings, facilities in toilets and reading rooms must be taken up, he said, and added that special arrangements should be made for women trainee police constables.

Mr. Kumar said suitable arrangements should be made to train 14,881 police constables, and the department was already taking immediate steps to fill the vacancies in police training colleges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the recruitment process of new police constables and sub-inspectors has come to the final stage by the Telangana Police Recruitment Board, these training programmes will be started during September and October,” he said.

After the formation of Telangana, the government had given utmost priority to maintenance of peace and security in the state, he noted.

Advising training college principals to be role models for the officers and staff of the organisation, Mr. Kumar observed that ensuring good quality training for new recruits would help serve society well for the next three decades.

As per the arrangement, training for 653 trainees would be at Telangana Police Academy, 650 at PTC Amberpet, 1000 in Warangal, 442 in Karimnagar, 250 each in CTC Hyderabad, Medchal, Karimnagar, Khammam, Nizamabad, Warangal and for 400 trainees in TS Special Police Battalion, Yusufguda, 450 in Kondapur, 350 in Dichpally and 325 in Mancherial.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.