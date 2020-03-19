DGP office staff to attend duties on rotation basis

Hyderabad

19 March 2020 21:12 IST

Staff not attending office are to be available ‘on call’

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, Director General of Police M. Mahender Reddy asked the ministerial staff at State Police Headquarters to work on alternative working days on a rotation basis to ensure that contact among individuals is minimised to the extent possible.

In the instructions issued on Thursday, he said that all the staff belonging to the category of senior assistant and below, including outsourcing staff and home guards, who are attached to sections have to attend office on alternative working days.

Each section superintendent has been instructed to make arrangements to divide the staff working in their respective sections into two groups and to assign alternate days of their attendance in the office so that work in the sections is not disturbed.

Single digit

Those who attended the office should look after the work in their section irrespective of the seat. If the strength of the section is limited to a single digit, no alternative arrangements are necessary and they should attend the office daily on the working days.

It is specifically informed that the alternate attendance to the office cannot be construed as a holiday. As it is treated as a working day only, each of the staff members should be available at their respective residences and should respond to the calls from the office. If necessary they should come to the office in person on being intimated from the office. It is an ‘on-duty and on-call’ arrangement.

Spreading infection

As it is an arrangement made on the lines of ‘work from home’ no employee should leave headquarters or make themselves unreachable, like switching off phones or refusing or delaying to come to office if called for.

In case, if any employee develops fever, cough, body pains, they may immediately report the matter to DSP (Stores) so that precautions can be taken to prevent the infection of others. Mr. Reddy said that the instructions shall come in to effect from Friday and will be in operation till further orders.