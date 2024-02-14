GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DGP of Telangana transfers 95 Deputy SPs

February 14, 2024 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
DGP Ravi Gupta

DGP Ravi Gupta

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta on Wednesday, following recommendations of the Police Establishment Board, transferred and posted 95 Deputy Superintendents of Police (Civil) in the State.

This includes transfer of nearly 25 Asst. Commissioners of Police in the tri-commissionerate limits of Hyderabad.

As per the order, the new ACPs are: P. Gopala Krishna Murthy (Begumpet), B. Kishan Kumar (Asifnagar), G. Ramesh (Tirumalagiri), S. Sudarshan (Charminar), Sunkari Srinivasa Rao (Malakpet), P. Venkat Ramana (SR Nagar), L. Ramesh Kumar (Chikkadpally), J. Narsaiah (Jubilee Hills), K. Ramulu (Pet Basheerabad), G. Hanumantha Rao (Balanagar), R. Satish Kumar (Chatrinaka), C. Uma Maheshwar Rao (Maheshwaram), P. Naresh Reddy (Alwal), Subash Babu. N (Mahankali), A. Krsihnaiah (LB Nagar), G. Jagan (Osmania University), Venkata Reddy Samala (Sultan Bazar), and Ch. Shankar Reddy (Medchal).

DSP postings in specialised wings include: R. Tirupathi Yadav (Prohibition & Excise), Ch. Raghunandhan Rao (TS Cyber Security Bureau), K.V. Surya Prakash Rao (Traffic, Rajendranagar), K. Hari Prasad (Traffic III- West), B. Sada Laxmi (ACB), A. Vishwa Prasad (V & E), R. Bhasker (Intelligence), P. Sreedhar (CID), P. Venkatagiri (CCS & DD), P. Murali Krishna (TS Cyber Security Bureau), S.V Hari Krishna (TS Cyber Security Bureau), N. Ashok Kumar (CID), G Biksham Reddy (Cyber Crimes), V. Raghu (Intelligence), V. Venkata Chalapathi (CCS & DD), T. Krupakar (DSRP, Secunderabad), Y. Narsimha Reddy (Intelligence), L. Adinarayana (CCS & DD), and J. Ramesh Kumar (CCRB).

Twenty-four other officers transferred were directed to report in the office of the Director General of Police.

