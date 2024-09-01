ADVERTISEMENT

DGP lauds Mahabubabad police for providing relief to stranded railway passengers

Updated - September 01, 2024 01:52 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 01:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mahabubabad police providing food packets to stranded passengers of Sanghamitra Express trains at Kesamudram Railway Station on Sunday (September 1, 2024) morning. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The Mahabubabad district police personnel were commended by Director General of Police (DGP) Jitender for their swift response to a flood-related emergency.

A portion of the gravel under the railway track near Kesamudram was washed away due to heavy flooding, stranding passengers on both the Sanghamitra Express trains at Kesamudram railway station. The Rural Circle Inspector Sarvayya, Sub-Inspector Muralidhar, and other police staff immediately swung into action to provide relief to the stranded passengers.

Flash Flood Risk warning for 19 districts of Telangana till Sunday evening

They distributed food, water bottles, and biscuit packets to ensure the passengers’ well-being during the disruption.

DGP Jitender lauded the Mahabubabad district police for their prompt and effective efforts in assisting the affected passengers. He highlighted their dedication and commitment to serving the community, even in challenging circumstances.

