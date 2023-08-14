DGP lauds five police officers who got Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation  

August 14, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Monday felicitated five police officers from the State who have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023.

The five officers are Addl SP (SIB) M. Thirupathanna, Dy. SP (Civil) Intelligence R. Satyanarayana Raju, ACP (Task Force – Warangal) M. Jitender Reddy, ACP (Bodhan) K.M. Kiran Kumar and Dy SP (WSW) B Srinivasa Rao.

For Mr. Thirupathanna, it was an investigation into the riot, and murder of a person from a Scheduled Tribe in Kangti police station in Sangareddy in 2016. Mr. Raju’s best efforts were also in Sangareddy, in Ameenpur police station limits where a minor girl at an orphanage was administered drugs and sexually assaulted.

Two other investigations also pertained to rape and murder in Warangal district. For ACP Reddy, it was the case of a woman from a Scheduled Caste in Subedari police station limits in 2020. And for Mr. Kiran Kumar, the kidnap, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Regonda police limits in 2017.

The only case from Hyderabad, investigated by Mr. Srinivasa Rao, is that of the murder of a six-month-old baby in Bhavaninagar police station limits in 2015.

Police chief Mr. Kumar, congratulating the officers, said they should continue pursuing their expertise and compile their successful investigations as case studies and learning material for sub-inspectors, police constables.

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognize excellence in investigation.

A total of 140 officers from across the country bagged the award this year. After the Central Bureau of Investigation (15) and National Investigation Agency (12), Uttar Pradesh topped with 10 of its officers bagging the award.