HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGP lauds five police officers who got Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation  

August 14, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police Anjani Kumar on Monday felicitated five police officers from the State who have been awarded the Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023.

The five officers are Addl SP (SIB) M. Thirupathanna, Dy. SP (Civil) Intelligence R. Satyanarayana Raju, ACP (Task Force – Warangal) M. Jitender Reddy, ACP (Bodhan) K.M. Kiran Kumar and Dy SP (WSW) B Srinivasa Rao.

For Mr. Thirupathanna, it was an investigation into the riot, and murder of a person from a Scheduled Tribe in Kangti police station in Sangareddy in 2016. Mr. Raju’s best efforts were also in Sangareddy, in Ameenpur police station limits where a minor girl at an orphanage was administered drugs and sexually assaulted.

Two other investigations also pertained to rape and murder in Warangal district. For ACP Reddy, it was the case of a woman from a Scheduled Caste in Subedari police station limits in 2020. And for Mr. Kiran Kumar, the kidnap, rape and murder of a six-year-old girl in Regonda police limits in 2017.

The only case from Hyderabad, investigated by Mr. Srinivasa Rao, is that of the murder of a six-month-old baby in Bhavaninagar police station limits in 2015.

Police chief Mr. Kumar, congratulating the officers, said they should continue pursuing their expertise and compile their successful investigations as case studies and learning material for sub-inspectors, police constables.

The Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and recognize excellence in investigation.

A total of 140 officers from across the country bagged the award this year. After the Central Bureau of Investigation (15) and National Investigation Agency (12), Uttar Pradesh topped with 10 of its officers bagging the award.

Related Topics

Telangana / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.