DGP Jitender reviews Telangana Cyber Security Bureau’s ops 

Telangana DGP Jitender visited the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Monday (October 28, 2024) to review its operations and discuss future strategies. During the visit, the DGP was given a tour of the Bureau’s facilities by Director Shikha Goel. The Director outlined the Bureau’s objectives, including the reorganisation of units, the formation of a Joint Operations Unit for warrant executions, and the creation of suspect profiles for habitual cyber offenders.

One of the key initiatives discussed was the upcoming Cyber Awareness Day in November, which aims to educate senior citizens about cyber safety. Mr. Jitender suggested that the TGCSB should serve as a support centre for investigating officers across the State, providing technical assistance through a ticket-based system.

SP Devender Singh, Cybercrimes (Operations), highlighted the increasing prevalence of cybercrimes, such as work-from-home scams, investment frauds, and impersonation scams. He also briefed the DGP on the Bureau’s achievements and future plans. Additionally, SP Harshvardhan, Cybersecurity and Admin, introduced the newly formed Child Protection Unit (CPU) to combat Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM). The DGP concluded the meeting by encouraging the TGCSB team to continue their efforts in combating cybercrime and promoting cyber hygiene.

