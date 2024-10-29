GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGP Jitender reviews Telangana Cyber Security Bureau’s ops 

Published - October 29, 2024 11:48 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana DGP Jitender reviewing operations of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau.

Telangana DGP Jitender reviewing operations of Telangana Cyber Security Bureau. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

 

Telangana DGP Jitender visited the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) on Monday (October 28, 2024) to review its operations and discuss future strategies.  During the visit, the DGP was given a tour of the Bureau’s facilities by Director Shikha Goel. The Director outlined the Bureau’s objectives, including the reorganisation of units, the formation of a Joint Operations Unit for warrant executions, and the creation of suspect profiles for habitual cyber offenders. 

One of the key initiatives discussed was the upcoming Cyber Awareness Day in November, which aims to educate senior citizens about cyber safety. Mr. Jitender suggested that the TGCSB should serve as a support centre for investigating officers across the State, providing technical assistance through a ticket-based system.

SP Devender Singh, Cybercrimes (Operations), highlighted the increasing prevalence of cybercrimes, such as work-from-home scams, investment frauds, and impersonation scams. He also briefed the DGP on the Bureau’s achievements and future plans. Additionally, SP Harshvardhan, Cybersecurity and Admin, introduced the newly formed Child Protection Unit (CPU) to combat Child Sexual Exploitative and Abusive Material (CSEAM). The DGP concluded the meeting by encouraging the TGCSB team to continue their efforts in combating cybercrime and promoting cyber hygiene. 

Published - October 29, 2024 11:48 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / cyber crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.