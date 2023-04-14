DGP instructs police officers to increase vigilance in view of poll season

April 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Friday instructed police chiefs of districts and cities to increase vigilance aimed at preserving peace security in view of the election season.

He said reducing road accidents, cybercrimes and social media violations remain areas of concern and hence require special attention.

Speaking to superintendents and commissioners of police from various districts, who were in the city for Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanthi and the unveiling of the 125-ft statue, Mr. Kumar said quantifying the work from various special branches is important as padayatras and public meetings will be scheduled.

He said officials should work with newer strategies as per evolving challenges for maintenance of peace and security

Village visits and community outreach programmes, such as those conducted in February, which garnered positive response from all the districts, must be improved further, he said.

Fatalities due to road accidents in the State being a cause for concern, Mr. Kumar instructed officials to identify accident hotspots in coordination with Roads & Buildings Department and take up road engineering works to prevent accidents. The same must also be periodically followed and feedback registered, he said.

As part of the plan to check increase in cyber crimes, Mr. Kumar said at least 10 police officers in every police station in the State must undergo special training in cyber crimes prevention, and also four police constables be given special training. He also opined that awareness is the only way to prevent cyber crimes.

Also, to check violations being reported on social media, he said social media monitoring cell set up at the SP offices should be proactive and needed updation to effectively counter wrong information.

Additional Director Generals of Police Mahesh M Bhagwat, Sanjay Kumar Jain, Vijay Kumar, Shikha Goel, Sandeep Sandilya, Rachakonda police commissioner D.S. Chauhan, Inspectors General Kamalasan Reddy, Chandra Shekhar Reddy, Shahnawaz Qasim, DIG Ramesh Reddy, Rema Rajeshwari, LS Chauhan and other officers were present in the meeting.