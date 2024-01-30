DGP holds review meeting with top railway officials

January 30, 2024 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST

ADG of Railways and Road Safety, Mahesh Bhagwat, said that they have planned to arrange vigilance with sniffer dogs to nab drug peddlers in Secunderabad and Kazipet railway station areas.

More plans of security situations at railway areas were discussed in a review meeting with the DGP Ravi Gupta.

The meeting was held at the initiation of Mr. Mahesh Bhagwat at the DGP’s office on Monday, along with officials from the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF).

RPF Inspector General and Principal Chief Security Commissioner Aroma Singh Thakur, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Hyderabad, Anup Kumar Shukla, Senior DSC Secunderabad, Debashmita C. Banerjee, Railway Additional DRM Rajeev Kumar Gangele, Intelligence Security Wing DIG Tafseer Iqbal, Intelligence Bureau Assistant Director G. Damodar Reddy, Railway SP Saleema and others were present in the meeting.

DGP Ravi Gupta said that he will discuss the matter of allocating additional police personnel required for the Railway Police.

“The GRP wing is functioning in 12 railway police stations and in 17 railway outposts. Measures should be taken to increase the necessary CCTV cameras and other security equipment in railway police stations. Extra security should be provided during heavy traffic times like festivals and holidays,” said the DGP, further suggesting the GRP personnel investigate the accidents happening on the railway tracks.

Mr. Mahesh Bhagwat opined that the foot over bridges and fencing at black spots should be set up to prevent accidents on the railway tracks.

“We should also set up railway police stations in Nampally, Kazipet, Mahabubnagar and other areas on the platforms of the railway stations for victims to file complaints quickly. The offices of Secunderabad Rural Railway Police Sub-Division, along with the Hyderabad, Secunderabad Railway Police Inspector should be either renovated or a new office should be set up. We also need to upgrade facilities in Mahabubnagar, Vikarabad Nalgonda, Kazipet, Warangal, Manchiryala railway stations,” said the official.

It was also discussed that the railway police stations should be established in Karimnagar, and railway outposts should be established in Korutla and Siddipet.

Mr. Ravi Gupta instructed passengers to dial 100 or 139 or 1512 for help. He said that if passengers find their mobile phones stolen, they should file a complaint at the nearest railway police station or log in to: www.ceir.gov.in.

