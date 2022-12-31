DGP felicitated by CS

December 31, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar felicitated utgoing DGP M. Mahender Reddy at a ceremony conducted on Saturday, and complimented the top cop for being always accessible and maintaining good relationship with all departments.

Commending DGP Mr.Mahender Reddy for arriving at least five minutes before the start of the event even after being informed at a short notice, Mr. Somesh Kumar praised him for his immense contribution to the police department by way of harnessing the power of technology, people-friendly concepts, providing infrastructure support and recruitment drives in police department.

Acting DGP Anjani Kumar said carrying the legacy nurtured and left behind by Mr. Mahender Reddy was a huge responsibility entrusted to him. He attributed the success of the police department to the synergy and support from all other departments.

In his speech, Mr.Mahender Reddy, who retired on Saturday, said most problems could be avoided through inter departmental coordination. Organisations which embrace technology alone could survive, and as such it had been his constant endeavour to bring in technology into the department.

The Integrated Traffic Management System and Command Control System were some of the initiatives yielding good results in the functioning of the department. The CCTV project helped the police in solving many cases within 24 hours of the offence, he said.

The presence of police could be demonstrated by having partnerships with the community, NGOs, civil society and bringing all sections on one platform, he added.

Earlier, Chief Advisor to the government Rajiv Sharma along with Mr. Somesh Kumar, felicitated Mr. Mahender Reddy, Mr. Anjani Kumar, outgoing Principal Secretary (Home) Ravi Gupta and present Home Secretary Jitender, in the presence of several bureaucrats and officials of the Secretariat.