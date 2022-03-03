DGP condemns Revanth’s statement on his medical leave

‘Not proper on Mr. Reddy’s part to make false statements without verifying facts’

‘Not proper on Mr. Reddy’s part to make false statements without verifying facts’

Condemning the allegations made by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy that the State government forcibly sent Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy on leave, the latter on Thursday clarified that he is availing medical leave after suffering hairline fractures.

In a statement, Mr. Mahender Reddy said that he suffered injuries after a fall at his official residence and was taken to a hospital.

“After examining the x-ray, CT scan and MRI reports, doctors confirmed the hairline fractures and advised me to take rest for the healing process,” he said.

The DGP is on medical leave from February 18 to March 4.

ACB chief Anjani Kumar was appointed as the in-charge DGP (Head of Police Force) during this period.

Mr. Mahender Reddy further said that he would be joining the duty as per the advice of the doctors. “Currently, I am on medication and undergoing physiotherapy. Doctors also suggested I do a few shoulder exercises,” he said.

Further, he said that being the head of a national party, it is not proper on the part of Mr. Revanth Reddy to make false statements without verifying the facts. Such statements would demoralise the confidence of the police department, he said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State IPS Officers’ Association condemned the TPCC chief’s statement that the DGP Reddy was forced to go on leave. It also condemned the allegations levelled by Mr. Revanth Reddy that certain officers of IAS/IPS native to a particular State are given top posts in the State.

“We strongly condemn such baseless statements. Instead of wishing him good health and speedy recovery, the said leader needlessly dragged the officer for the sake of publicity,” the statement said.

The statements targeting some officers from a particular State reflects biased thinking and lack of knowledge about the Constitution of India and the provisions of the All India Services, it read.

“The All India Service officers are allotted to a particular State as per All India Service Rules and are given postings by the respective State governments. The irresponsible statements made against the officers amounts to intrusion and interference in the discharge of official duties by them,” the statement read.

It is seen that some of these political functionaries are habituated to make wild and irresponsible statements with an intention to demoralise officers and the police force and mislead innocent public, the IPS Association added.