DGP cautions police officials of Maoist threat

May 04, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A video conference was held by DGP of Telangana Anjani Kumar with police officers of Left-wing extremism affected districts in the wake of the incident wherein 10 security personnel and one civilian were killed in a landmine blast at Arunapur police station in South Bastar of Chhattisgarh on April 26.

The DGP said that any small incident relating to law and order in the State will have a severe impact on the development of Telangana State and keeping this in view, the police officers should be more vigilant and tackle the situation firmly.

“In the background of approaching Assembly Elections, the officials have to take adequate precautions in terms of security during the visits of political dignitaries and VVIPs’ movement in the State. At the same time, there is a possibility that the movement of Maoist action teams will increase in the border areas of the States in this situation,” advised the DGP, asking officials to be more cautious in this regard.

After the formation of a separate State, IT firms and many multinational companies have set up their offices in Hyderabad. In this background, he said that the Maoists may act strategically by attacking one sector to create fear among people.

The DGP said that since there are 80 percent newly recruited policemen in the State, they should be more aware of Maoist strategies, actions and attacks. On this occasion, the key attacks related to Maoist activities were explained to the DGP by the officials.

Meanwhile, Additional DGP (Operations) Vijay Kumar said that a special training will be arranged for the PSOs who are drafted to cover VIPs on the topic of providing security in case of sudden attacks by Maoists and unexpected situations.

IG Prabhakar Rao said the situation of extremism in the State and the security measures to be taken by the police were comprehensively explained. He said the police should constantly interact with people at village level to gather information about the movement of maoists and newcomers at the village level.

Additional DG Greyhounds Vijay Kumar, Additional DG Sanjay Kumar Jain, IG SIB Prabhakar Rao, IGs Chandrasekhar Reddy, Shanawaz Qasim, officers of all units and border area DSPs were present in the workshop.