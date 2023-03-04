DGP calls for greater interaction between senior, junior officers

March 04, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Frequent interaction between senior officers, who have gained expertise and experience in maintenance of law and order, and young officers bubbling with enthusiasm should help the police cadre achieve excellence in professionalism, said Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar.

The DGP was holding a video conference with newly posted unit officers over maintenance of law and order and bandobust arrangements for events involving large congregation of people. Making security arrangements for rallies, religious gatherings and processions with participation of massive crowds has different facets of policing, he said.

Mr. Anjani Kumar recalled instances of eight deaths in a stampede at a public meeting in December 2022 addressed by Andhra Pradesh former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and death of 27 pilgrims at Godavari pushkaraalu in Rajahmandry in 2015 and other such instances from different parts of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Newly-appointed officers should learn from the concept of ‘Institutional Memory’ and learn from the common mistakes committed during planning and supervision of big events, the DGP said. The interaction should focus on the aspects of causing minimum inconvenience to common public, anti-sabotage check along with access control and the issues relating to usage of drones while planning bandobust for bigger events, the DGP said.