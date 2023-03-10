ADVERTISEMENT

DGEME interacts with Agniveers at 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad

March 10, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Lieutenant General Tumul Varma, SM, VSM and DGEME, on Friday interacted with Agniveers passing out after their Basic Military Training (BMT) at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, on March 11 and also with the new batch of Agniveers who joined from March 1. 

Lieutenant General Tumul Varma, who is also Senior Colonel Commandant of Corps of EME, reviewed the infrastructure, training aids and training regimen of Agniveers at 1 EME Centre, where 965 Agniveers are currently undergoing training.

The officer was briefed by Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre, on the technical infrastructure, preparedness of staff and the new training methodology infused at the military training battalion and technical training battalions of the centre. 

The DGEME complimented the efforts put in by 1 EME Centre in the proactive initiatives adopted in the training of Agniveers of the Corps of EME and said the corps was well poised with all necessary training requirements of Agniveers at all nominated training establishments for the transformation of Agniveers to technology-enabled soldiers.

