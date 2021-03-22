DGCA nod for use of drones by PJTSAU

HYDERABAD

First university in the country to get such permission

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the standard operating procedure on the use of drone/UAV technology by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here for its its research work on crop diagnosis, pest and disease survey and spraying purposes.

In a first of its kind approval given to a university in the country, the validity of the approval is for one year — up to March 16, 2022. It would help evaluation and standardisation of plant protection solutions and also developing the protocols for diagnosis of major pests and diseases using drone in PJTSAU research farms in Telangana.

