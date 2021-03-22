Telangana

DGCA nod for use of drones by PJTSAU

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the standard operating procedure on the use of drone/UAV technology by Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) here for its its research work on crop diagnosis, pest and disease survey and spraying purposes.

In a first of its kind approval given to a university in the country, the validity of the approval is for one year — up to March 16, 2022. It would help evaluation and standardisation of plant protection solutions and also developing the protocols for diagnosis of major pests and diseases using drone in PJTSAU research farms in Telangana.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 11:21:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/dgca-nod-for-use-of-drones-by-pjtsau/article34135325.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY