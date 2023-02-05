DGCA approves courses for drone pilot training at Raxa Academy

February 05, 2023 04:47 am | Updated 04:40 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved drone pilot training courses at Raxa Academy, which will include simulator and hands-on equipment training and making individuals ready for the upcoming technology.

Raxa Security Solutions Ltd, a security company of the GMR Airports Infrastructure Limited, announced the launch of the course at the academy, which is headed by an experienced retired air force pilot. The academy will also offer an advanced industrial training course for the optimal utilisation of drones in all sectors.

The licence to run the course from the DGCA was obtained on December 6, 2022. The academy offers two courses in drone training, the Drone Pilot Training Course and the more advanced Drone Industrial Training course.

The five-day Drone Pilot Training course will include simulator and offline teachings to help individuals obtain the best in-sector training, post which they will be fully trained in drone flying operations. The advanced version of the course will further provide the trainees with Industrial level training in drone operations, which will be a 10-day course. The students will get exposure to drone operations, assembly, and various other skills aligned to future drone utilisation.

“Drones are the future, and Raxa Academy will make individuals market-ready in this upcoming sector. The use of drones is beginning to grow, whether it is in the delivery of medicines or other products or, in helping the government in surveys, conservation of wildlife, or ensuring structural safety measures in public transport like the Railways. The courses aim to make individuals future-ready in technology while increasing employment opportunities,” said G.U.G. Sastry, CEO of Raxa.