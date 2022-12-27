ADVERTISEMENT

DGCA approves certification to AG 365 agri-drones

December 27, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The multiutility agricultural drone has been designed and developed for Indian conditions, say manufacturers

The Hindu Bureau

Drone manufacturer Marut Drones has received the Type Certification approvals from Director General of Civil Aviation for its extensively tested multiutility agricultural drone AG 365.

A statement said that AG 365 is designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes giving a higher return on investment to the user. It is extensively tested for more than 1.5 lakh acres and optimised for performance to be used in agriculture. Further, extensive research is undergone with AG 365 for the development of crop-specific drone spraying SOPs in collaboration with prestigious agriculture universities and research institutes.

Having been awarded type certificate for AG 365 model, Drone is now eligible for ₹10 lakh unsecured loans from the Agri Infrastructure Fund at a minimal 5 to 6% interest, the statement added. Further, a huge subsidy can be availed from the government of India. The drone has been developed particularly for agricultural purposes to reduce crop loss, lower agrochemical usage, better yield and profits to the farmers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In addition, Marut Drones have been accorded RPTO approvals which enables training and capacity building of drone pilots focussed on safe agriculture operations, repair and maintenance. Marut Drones is tying up with major universities to enable drone pilots with the highest quality training and with this, it sees a vision of development of two lakh drone entrepreneurs in the countryside, the statement of Marut Drones Founder and co-founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath and Suraj Peddi respectively claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US