DGCA approves certification to AG 364 agri-drones

December 27, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drone manufacturer Marut Drones has received the Type Certification approvals from Director General of Civil Aviation for its extensively tested multiutility agricultural drone AG 365.

A statement said that AG 365 is designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes giving a higher return on investment to the user. It is extensively tested for more than 1.5 lakh acres and optimised for performance to be used in agriculture. Further, extensive research is undergone with AG 365 for the development of crop-specific drone spraying SOPs in collaboration with prestigious agriculture universities and research institutes.

Having been awarded type certificate for AG 365 model, Drone is now eligible for ₹10 lakh unsecured loans from the Agri Infrastructure Fund at a minimal 5 to 6% interest, the statement added. Further, a huge subsidy can be availed from the government of India. The drone has been developed particularly for agricultural purposes to reduce crop loss, lower agrochemical usage, better yield and profits to the farmers.

In addition, Marut Drones have been accorded RPTO approvals which enables training and capacity building of drone pilots focussed on safe agriculture operations, repair and maintenance. Marut Drones is tying up with major universities to enable drone pilots with the highest quality training and with this, it sees a vision of development of two lakh drone entrepreneurs in the countryside, the statement of Marut Drones Founder and co-founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath and Suraj Peddi respectively claimed.