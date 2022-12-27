HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGCA approves certification to AG 364 agri-drones

December 27, 2022 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

Drone manufacturer Marut Drones has received the Type Certification approvals from Director General of Civil Aviation for its extensively tested multiutility agricultural drone AG 365.

A statement said that AG 365 is designed and developed for Indian conditions and can be used for multiple purposes giving a higher return on investment to the user. It is extensively tested for more than 1.5 lakh acres and optimised for performance to be used in agriculture. Further, extensive research is undergone with AG 365 for the development of crop-specific drone spraying SOPs in collaboration with prestigious agriculture universities and research institutes.

Having been awarded type certificate for AG 365 model, Drone is now eligible for ₹10 lakh unsecured loans from the Agri Infrastructure Fund at a minimal 5 to 6% interest, the statement added. Further, a huge subsidy can be availed from the government of India. The drone has been developed particularly for agricultural purposes to reduce crop loss, lower agrochemical usage, better yield and profits to the farmers.

In addition, Marut Drones have been accorded RPTO approvals which enables training and capacity building of drone pilots focussed on safe agriculture operations, repair and maintenance. Marut Drones is tying up with major universities to enable drone pilots with the highest quality training and with this, it sees a vision of development of two lakh drone entrepreneurs in the countryside, the statement of Marut Drones Founder and co-founder, Prem Kumar Vislawath and Suraj Peddi respectively claimed.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.