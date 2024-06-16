Deworming tablets to be administered to over 96 lakh children on June 20

As part of National Deworming Day on June 20, the Health department plans to administer Albendazole tablets to 96.05 lakh children between the ages of 1 and 19. This initiative is coordinated by the Department of Health and Family Welfare along with the Department of Education, Women’s Development and Child Welfare, and other departments.

Administering Albendazole tablets uniformly on a single day aims to eliminate Soil Transmitted Helminths (STH) infections in this vulnerable age group. STH is caused by parasitic worms that are transmitted through contaminated soil, causing infections in humans.

Mop-Up Day on June 27

The tablets will be given at Anganwadi centres, schools, colleges, vocational colleges, and community centres for out-of-school children. A Mop-Up Day (MUD) is scheduled on June 27 to reach children who missed out.

Albendazole 400 mg, chosen for this campaign, treats worm infections, including neurocysticercosis caused by pork tapeworms and cystic hydatid disease of the liver, lung, and peritoneum caused by dog tapeworms. Children aged 1-2 years will receive half a tablet, powdered and mixed with water. Those aged 2-3 years will receive a full tablet in powder form, mixed with water, while children aged 3-19 years are recommended to swallow the tablet whole with water.

The benefits of deworming include reduced anaemia and associated worm-related morbidities, increased energy and activity in children, decreased school absenteeism, and improved work performance and efficacy, said a senior health official. The official also noted that before the initiation of National Deworming Day in 2016, Telangana had an STH prevalence of 60%, which has dropped to 2.4% according to the National Family Health Survey 5 (NFHS-5). A survey conducted with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in February 2023 indicated that the prevalence is now less than 1%, the official added.

National Deworming Day was launched in Telangana in 2016, with two rounds of deworming conducted each year. In August 2023, approximately 96.61 lakh children were administered the medication, surpassing the target of 96.05 lakh.