Deworming tablets administered to 89.52 lakh children in Telangana

As part of National Deworming Day, the Telangana Health Department conducted a day-long campaign to administer Albendazole tablets to children aged 1 to 19 years across all 33 districts of the State. The department aimed to reach 96.05 lakh children but successfully administered the medicine to 89.52 lakh children, achieving a 93.19% of the target.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Mop-up Day (MUD) will be held on June 27 to administer the medicine to children who missed it in the initial drive, confirmed a senior Health official.

The programme was launched at Raj Bhavan School in Hyderabad by Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Health department officials.

Mr. Rajanarasimha advised students to prioritise their health and highlighted the benefits of deworming tablets for children’s physical growth. He also mentioned the government’s substantial investment in the welfare, education, and health of the population.

By administering Albendazole tablets, the Health department aims to eliminate Soil Transmitted Helminth (STH) infections in this vulnerable age group. STH infections are caused by parasitic worms transmitted through contaminated soil, leading to infections in humans.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.