Deworming tablets administered to 89.52 lakh children in Telangana

Published - June 20, 2024 08:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarasimha and Ponnam Prabhakar while launching the state-level National Deworming Day programme at Raj Bhavan School, Somajiguda, on Thursday.

Ministers C. Damodar Rajanarasimha and Ponnam Prabhakar while launching the state-level National Deworming Day programme at Raj Bhavan School, Somajiguda, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

As part of National Deworming Day, the Telangana Health Department conducted a day-long campaign to administer Albendazole tablets to children aged 1 to 19 years across all 33 districts of the State. The department aimed to reach 96.05 lakh children but successfully administered the medicine to 89.52 lakh children, achieving a 93.19% of the target.

A healthcare worker administers Albendazole tablet to a school girl on National Deworming Day at Raj Bhavan School, Somajiguda, on Thursday.

A healthcare worker administers Albendazole tablet to a school girl on National Deworming Day at Raj Bhavan School, Somajiguda, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A Mop-up Day (MUD) will be held on June 27 to administer the medicine to children who missed it in the initial drive, confirmed a senior Health official.

The programme was launched at Raj Bhavan School in Hyderabad by Health Minister C. Damodar Rajanarasimha, along with Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Health department officials.

Mr. Rajanarasimha advised students to prioritise their health and highlighted the benefits of deworming tablets for children’s physical growth. He also mentioned the government’s substantial investment in the welfare, education, and health of the population.

By administering Albendazole tablets, the Health department aims to eliminate Soil Transmitted Helminth (STH) infections in this vulnerable age group. STH infections are caused by parasitic worms transmitted through contaminated soil, leading to infections in humans.

