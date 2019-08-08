Telangana stalls deworming drive after tablets were found to be ‘Not of Standard Quality’

Albendazole tablets lying at DM&HO office in Khammam on Thursday after they were found to be of substandard quality by the TSMSIDC.

The deworming drive aimed at distribution of Albendazole tablets to around 6.68 lakh children in both Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts as part of the National Deworming Programme (NDP) could not be held as per schedule on Thursday.

The drive has been put off in the erstwhile Khammam district after two batches of the anti-worm tablets supplied to both the districts were found to be ‘Not of Standard Quality’ (NSQ).

A couple of hours before the scheduled distribution programme came the orders from the Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMSIDC) to the officials concerned not to issue the two batches (9658 and 9659) of Albendazole tablets under the NDD programme. Health Department sources said an urgent message was flashed to the pharmacists of the central medicine stores of Khammam district on Wednesday night asking them to recall the stocks of the two batches of Albendazole tablets from the concerned institutions and programme officers.

In a statement, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) district leader Veerababu demanded that quality deworming tablets should be supplied to help children combat worm infestation, a leading cause of anaemia and impaired mental and physical development.

When contacted, the DM&HO, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Bhaskar Naik told The Hindu that the deworming drive to cover 3.19 lakh children in the age group of 1-19 years has been put off across the district.

Fresh date for the deworming drive would be finalised by the authorities concerned soon.