TelanganaMEDAK 12 March 2021 20:56 IST
Comments
Devotees throng Edupayala jatara
Updated: 12 March 2021 20:56 IST
MLC visits Vana Durga Bhavani temple on second day of jatara
The second day of Edupayala celebrations were held here on Friday with large number of devotees having darshan of Goddess Vana Durga Bhavani. Bullock carts were decorated and taken around the temple.
Member of Legislative Council S. Subhash Reddy visited the temple and temple officials welcomed him with traditional Poornakumbham. RDO Sairam, temple executive officer Sara Srinivas and others accompanied him.
More In Telangana
Read more...