Devotees throng Edupayala jatara

MEDAK

12 March 2021 20:56 IST

MLC visits Vana Durga Bhavani temple on second day of jatara

The second day of Edupayala celebrations were held here on Friday with large number of devotees having darshan of Goddess Vana Durga Bhavani. Bullock carts were decorated and taken around the temple.

Member of Legislative Council S. Subhash Reddy visited the temple and temple officials welcomed him with traditional Poornakumbham. RDO Sairam, temple executive officer Sara Srinivas and others accompanied him.

