Devotees swell on penultimate day at Medaram

On the penultimate day of Sammakka Saralamma jathara, the number of devotees swelled on Friday with tens of thousands of people flocking to Medaram in Mulugu district to worship the tribal deities on the sacred Gaddelu (altar).

A considerable number of VVIPs, including two Union Ministers and a host of ministers of the State cabinet, MLAs, and other elected representatives, paid their obeisance to the tribal goddesses on Friday.

Collector S. Krishna Aditya, Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil and other top officials of various government departments personally monitored the arrangements at the altar.

Mr. Krishna Aditya visited the fully-equipped master control room and monitored the provision of sanitation, health and other services for devotees in the eight zones of the jathara area spanning around 10 km.

Dozens of swimmers have been deployed along the banks of the Jampanna Vagu to prevent untoward incidents on the last day of the jathara on Saturday.