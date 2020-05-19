Devotees perform puja in absentia at Vemulawada

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA

19 May 2020 20:28 IST

Devotees book rituals online

There is a good response to the facility provided to devotees to book online for puja to be conducted at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district in view of lockdown and closure of the temple for the devotees to avoid crowding and spread of the deadly virus.

Since last one month, a total of 213 devotees had availed the online puja booking at the Vemulawada temple and the devasthanam had earned revenue of ₹ 1.06 lakhs. A total of 95 devotees have had performed ‘maha rudrabhishekam’ puja through online booking, followed by ‘anna puja’ and 23 devotees have booked online for ‘kumkum puja’ to be conducted at the temple in their name. Some 18 devotees have had the kalayanam puja done in their name booking it online.

The ancient temple was closed for devotees since April 19 as part of nation-wide lockdown to check the spread of the virus. Though the temple was closed for the devotees, the temple priests performed the regular puja rituals and also offered online puja services. The devotees were informed to book the puja rituals through online at meeseva.telangana.gov.in and mobile app of T App Folio. The temple authorities had also uploaded the video clip of puja rituals on Youtube, the temple authorities said.

