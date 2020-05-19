Devotees perform puja in absentia at Vemulawada

There is a good response to the facility provided to devotees to book online for puja to be conducted at the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district in view of lockdown and closure of the temple for the devotees to avoid crowding and spread of the deadly virus.
Since last one month, a total of 213 devotees had availed the online puja booking at the Vemulawada temple and the devasthanam had earned revenue of ₹ 1.06 lakhs. A total of 95 devotees have had performed ‘maha rudrabhishekam’ puja through online booking, followed by ‘anna puja’ and 23 devotees have booked online for ‘kumkum puja’ to be conducted at the temple in their name. Some 18 devotees have had the kalayanam puja done in their name booking it online.
The ancient temple was closed for devotees since April 19 as part of nation-wide lockdown to check the spread of the virus. Though the temple was closed for the devotees, the temple priests performed the regular puja rituals and also offered online puja services. The devotees were informed to book the puja rituals through online at meeseva.telangana.gov.in and mobile app of T App Folio. The temple authorities had also uploaded the video clip of puja rituals on Youtube, the temple authorities said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism