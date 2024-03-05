Devotees in Telangana can offer special abhishekam through postal department

March 05, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana’s postal circle, in collaboration with the Endowments department, will help devotees offer a ‘special abhishekam’ during the upcoming ‘Maha Shivaratri’ celebrations between March 6 and 7. Assistant director N. Ranga Rao, in a press note here on Tuesday, said the ‘special abhishekam’ would be conducted at the Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada and the Ramalingeshwara Swamy temple at Keeseragutta on March 8. Bookings for this service will be available from March 6 to 7 at all post offices, with a fee of ₹255, inclusive of postal charges, payable both offline and online.

