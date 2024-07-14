Devotees flock Golconda Fort for vibrant Bonalu celebrations

Over 1.5 lakh devotees from Hyderabad and nearby districts converged on the ancient Jagadambika temple atop Golconda Fort on Sunday, marking the second Sunday of the Ashada Jathara and Bonalu festival. The centuries-old temple buzzed with activity as pilgrims streamed in from the city (Ramanthapur, Langer Houz and Narsingi) and neighbouring areas (Moinabad and Nalgonda).

Devotion was palpable in the air as leaders from various community associations presented beautifully decorated ‘bonams’ — offerings of cooked rice, jaggery and other delicacies — to Goddess Mahakali. To ensure a smooth and secure experience for the crowd, authorities had deployed around 600 police personnel and medical personnel in the area.

The origins of Bonalu goes back to the 18th-century Hyderabad State. Legend has it that a devastating plague ravaged Hyderabad and Secunderabad in 1813. Seeking divine intervention, a military battalion stationed in Ujjaini offered fervent prayers to Goddess Mahakali for relief. Upon their safe return, they installed an idol of the Goddess, and the Bonalu festival — an annual tradition to express gratitude for her protection and blessings — was born.

Bonalu is celebrated across Hyderabad on multiple Sundays during the Aashada Maasam (Hindu month of Aashaada), typically from late June to August. The festivities kick off at Golconda Fort, followed by processions at various temples throughout the month. These include the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad and the Balkampet Yellamma Temple.

The third Sunday sees celebrations at the Pochamma and Katta Maisamma temples and the Mateshwari temple in the Old City. The vibrant festival culminates at the Akkanna Madanna Temple in Haribowli and the Muthyalamma Temple in Shah Ali Banda, attracting devotees from all walks of life to pay homage to Goddess Mahakali.

