Devnar Foundation felicitates visually challenged students

April 23, 2024 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

Three students of Devnar Foundation For The Blind, who secured admission in Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad, and two students who got admitted in IIM, Rohtak, Haryana, were felicitated by Saibaba Goud, founder and chairman of the foundation, and Jyoti, trustee of the foundation, here on Monday.

While Akash Reddy, Sharath and Rahul bagged seats in IIM Ahmedabad, Shivani and Praveen secured admission in IIM Rohtak

The English medium school for the visually challenged was established in 1992, with four students, with the aim of educating them in order to compete with normal children. The school now has student strength of 600 - with the addition of intermediate and degree colleges, informed said Dr. A. Saibaba Goud, in a press release.

“One of our students has already graduated from Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Boston. Some are studying in the University of Hyderabad, Delhi University, IITs, IIITs, and National Law Schools. Many of our students are also pursuing CA courses,” said Dr. Goud.