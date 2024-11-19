Devils who forcibly took farmers’ lands and sold to others reciting scriptures now, Bhatti ridicules opposition parties

In a scathing attack, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the BRS leaders, who forcibly took away assigned lands and lands distributed to famers by the then Congress rulers and sold them as real estate layouts in the last 10 years, are now talking about farmers. It is akin to devils reciting scriptures, he said.

Mr. Vikramarka garlanded the statue of former prime minister Indira Gandhi at Necklace Road on PV Marg to mark her birth anniversary. Later, he participated in the Indira Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations at Gandhi Bhavan and paid floral tributes to her portrait on Tuesday. Speaking at the media conference along with PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr. Vikramarka said that out of 24 lakh acres land assigned and distributed to the poor by the then Congress rulers in the State, the BRS rulers had snatched over 10,000 acres in Hyderabad and surrounding areas and auctioned them. They have no right or eligibility to talk about land acquisition victims today, he said.

The then Congress government had brought Land Acquisition Act in 2013 and land will be acquired from farmers only as per that Act for development of State. “The people’s government will not take lands forcibly like you did,” he said, referring to the BRS leaders. He condemned the Lagcherla incident where innocent farmers were provoked to physically attack the officials. While BRS leaders instigated violence in Lagcherla, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was thinking about development in the area, he added.

Caste census

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had announced in the election campaign that caste census would be taken up with the inspiration drawn from Indira Gandhi and the people’s government soon after came to power and passed a resolution in the Assembly and took up caste census in a sincere and scientific manner. The survey will help in formulating plans for providing equal opportunities to all backward classes people in the State. After the caste census survey, the progressive decisions to be taken by the People’s government for providing equal opportunities to people in social, political and economic sector , Telangana State will become role model for the country.

At a programme in Exhibition Grounds, Mr. Vikramarka, along with the PCC chief and the State Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare Commission chairman M. Kodanda Reddy gave away Pratibha awards coinciding with the birth anniversary of late Indira Gandhi.