Devesh Nigam is new UoH registrar

Hyderabad

04 February 2022 00:21 IST

Devesh Nigam has been appointed Registrar of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) and he comes to the university with rich experience of having worked in the positions of controller of examinations, joint registrar and deputy registrar at the University of Hyderabad.

A graduate in Science from Kanpur University, Mr. Nigam has a Master of Business Administration degree in Finance and Human Resources from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and PhD from IIT-Hyderabad. He did PhD in Educational Management from the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad. He has 23 years of administrative experience.

