Devendra Fadnavis to attend launch of Bandi Sanjay’s third stage of ‘padayatra’

Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 28, 2022 19:54 IST

Party plans public meeting with 1 lakh persons at Yadadri

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s third phase of the ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ will start from the Yadadri with a massive public meeting being planned with one lakh people and Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the chief guest on August 2, it was announced here on Thursday.

“We have requested the mandal-level leaders to mobilise people for the meeting and around 200 party persons are involved in the planning and ensuring the programme is a success as our president will be traversing through some of the most historic places of Telangana during his padayatra,” informed State vice president G. Manohar Reddy and official spokesperson Veerender Goud, releasing the walkathon poster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Starting from the from the abode of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri, Mr. Sanjay Kumar is to traverse across 12 Assembly constituencies like Alair, Bhuvanagiri, Munugode, Nakrekal, Tungaturthi, Palakurthi, Station Ghanpur, Jangaon, Waradhannapet, Parkala and in Warangal he will be going to the Goddess Bhadrakali Temple in Hanamkonda.

The walkathon will be for 24 days across five districts for a total of 328 km with at least two days to be spent in a constituency. The route has been carefully chosen so as to cover the Telangana history and culture especially the Armed Struggle touching the handloom place of Pochampally, Chinna Kondur constituency of Konda Laksham Bapuji, the Gundrampally village where the masacare of innocent people mirrored the Jallianwalabagh episode, ‘Visunuru’ of Chakali Aiylamma and so on.

“The BJP president will be lending an ear to the people all along the way and will seek their support to bring the party to power so that their aspirations will be realised during his padayatra. We have identified cultural troupes and artistes for taking up programmes during the tour,” they explained.

The culmination of the walkathon will be another public meeting at the Warangal Arts College where two lakh people are to be mobilised on August 26. Union ministers, Central leaders and BJP chief ministers will be attending, they added.

Moral responsibility

Later, in a press conference State vice-president NVSS Prabhakar demanded Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K.T. Rama Rao take “moral responsibility” for the flooding of several areas in the twin cities as they had “failed” in taking up measures to control the encroachment of water bodies, illegal constructions and in modernising the sewerage as well as storm water drain network.

“It has been eight years since Telangana has been formed but the TRS government has done nothing to ensure the twin cities cope with heavy rains and urban flooding despite the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department being held first by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and later by his son K.T. Rama Rao. They neither have the vision or mission. The folly of removing GO 111, which protected the twin lakes — Osmansagar and Himayatsagar — is also showing up,” he added.