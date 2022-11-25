Devendra Fadnavis to flag off Bandi’s fifth leg of padayatra

November 25, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s fifth phase of ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ which was was originally scheduled to be held in October but postponed due to the Munugode byelection, will start on Nov. 28 at Bhainsa town and will go on for 20 days culminating at Karimnagar on Dec.17

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharastra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman and other senior leaders are scheduled to participate in the inaugural public meeting to be held at Bhainsa on the first day, informed party vice president G. Manohar Reddy flanked by spokespersons N.V. Subash, T. Veerender Goud and others at a press conference on Friday.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar is planning to proceed to Nirmal on Nov.27 night itself and he will pray the Aadelli Pochamma temple early next morning and later, reach Bhainsa to participate in the public meeting following which he will re-start his ‘padayatra’ and walk for 6.7 km on the first day, he said.

The walkathon will cover 222 km in all covering four districts, eight Assembly and three parliamentary constituencies with the Karimnagar MP interacting with people all along the route and also address public meetings in all the main towns of Nirmal, Khanapur and others.

“This programme will be more special when compared to the other four stages as our party is pretty well established in the area of Nirmal, Mudole, Karimnagar and environs. We are confident of getting good support from the people,” said Mr. Reddy, the main organiser of the walkathon.

Apart from listening to people to understand their grievances and issues of the region, the party president will also inform them about the unkept promises of TRS government like recruitment into government departments, unemployment stipend, sheep distribution, Dalit Bandhu, Weavers welfare scheme, etc.

“People have realised the state government is not serious about implementing any of the promises made, hence every section is agitated. It has not been able to answer our president’s questions raised during the course of his previous segments of padayatras,” claimed the party leader.

With Karimnagar being the home constituency of Mr. Sanjay Kumar, the BJP wants to hold a grand final meeting at the SRR College inviting top central leaders but the names have not been finalised yet, he added.