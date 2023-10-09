Devender Goud’s books released

October 09, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

Former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Rajya Sabha MP K.R. Suresh Reddy recently released four books of former Minister Devender Goud, including his speeches in Rajya Sabha, his views on various topics, speeches in Legislative Assembly between 1994-99 and 1999-2004.

Mr. Naidu said political opponents can not be considered as enemies in a democracy and lauded the contribution of Mr. Goud to public life in various capacities as Minister in NTR and N. Chandrababu Naidu Cabinets, and later as the RS member. Devendra Foundation Managing Trustee Vijayendra Goud also spoke, said a press release.

