Developments in A.P. a battle between two parties; nothing to do with Telangana, says KTR

September 27, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - hyderabad

hyderabad

The arrest of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N.Chandrababu Naidu and the related developments are part of the ongoing battle between two political parties having stakes only in that State, and they have nothing to do with Telangana, BRS working president K.T.Rama Rao has said.

Asked why permission was denied to a rally by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Hyderabad to protest Mr.Naidu’s arrest, Mr.Rama Rao said during a press conference here on Tuesday that there was no reason for such a rally to be allowed here. He mentioned that protest rallies in the IT zone were not allowed even during the thick of the Telangana movement.

“If we allow one party, the rival party may seek permission for similar activity. Allowing such political rallies which have no connection whatsoever to Telangana is not desirable although I am personally friends with Nara Lokesh [son of Mr.Naidu], Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr.Rama Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister made it clear that there was no need for BRS to take a stand on the political battle between two parties in a neighbouring State and said the comments made by some BRS leaders were in their personal capacity and the party had nothing to do with them. There was no need to react on the developments there since they are already sub-judice, he said.

People of Andhra and Rayalaseema regions of A.P. were living prosperous and peaceful lives in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana even after bifurcation, and so, allowing political rallies that have to do only with A.P. politics would disturb the atmosphere here, Mr.Rama Rao said adding that it was because of such a peaceful atmosphere that even investors from A.P. were coming to Telangana and making good of their investments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.